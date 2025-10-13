Bradford Bulls sign Andy Ackers from Leeds Rhinos

BRADFORD BULLS have signed experienced hooker Andy Ackers as they await clarification of their status for 2026.

The Bartercard Odsal club, where Kurt Haggerty is taking the reins from Brian Noble on a three-year deal, are hoping to be back in Super League for the first time since 2015.

England international Ackers, 31, had a year remaining on his contract at Leeds, who signed him for a reported £100,000 from Salford ahead of the 2024 campaign, but have allowed him to sign a two-year contract at Bradford.

He played only eleven times for Leeds this year, and worked under Haggerty when he was assistant coach to Paul Rowley at both Toronto Wolfpack and Salford.

Ackers spent time in the development systems of both his hometown club Wigan and Warrington before making his break into the senior professional game with Swinton in 2014.

He had a stint at London Broncos from 2016 to 2017 and was with Toronto from 2018 until their collapse in 2020.

Ackers played in two of England’s matches in the 2022 World Cup and could complement Bradford’s existing hookers Jordan Lilley and Australian Mitch Souter.

“When my agent told me my time at Leeds was coming to an end and with Kurt getting the job at Bradford, it was a no brainer really,” said Ackers.

“I worked with him at Toronto and Salford, he knows me as a bloke and vice versa. I trust him and he trusts me.

“Bradford is a massive club with a rich history and I cannot wait to get going again and get my love back for playing.”

Bradford have also been linked with another former Red Devils player, winger Ethan Ryan.

Ireland international Ryan, 29, finished the season at Oldham after leaving crisis club Salford in August,

He played junior rugby for Bradford sides Queensbury and West Bowling and progressed through the Bulls Academy to make his first-team debut in 2016.

Including 36 tries in 30 appearances in 2018, when Bradford were in League One, Ryan scored 88 in 98 games up to 2019, when he was among the Bulls players signed by Hull KR, where he had four seasons before switching to Salford.

He impressed in Super League with Rovers, racking up 22 tries in 43 matches in all competitions, and could replace out-of-contract Jorge Taufua, the former Tonga and Samoa international.