James Roby to step down from current St Helens role

ST HELENS legend James Roby is stepping down from the club’s coaching staff as they prepare for further change following Paul Wellens’ departure.

Roby has spent the two years since his playing retirement in the role of ‘leadership, culture and performance coach’.

That position involved working across various club departments, on and off the field, including Wellens’ first-team squad.

Although Wellens, another club great as a player, has left the club after three years as head coach, Roby says his move is unrelated.

“I feel the time is right,” explained the 39-year-old, who won 20 trophies in as many seasons with the club and holds their appearance record with 551.

“I’ve been at the club for such a long time, and I actually made this decision quite a while back and informed the club earlier in the season that I’d be moving on.

“It’s just time for me to take on a fresh challenge, test myself, and use the experience I’ve been so grateful to receive at St Helens over the years.”

Saints say that Roby will remain as a club ambassador, and that discussions will be held on “future working collaborations in various areas”.

CEO Mike Rush said: “James has been just as brilliant as part of our staff as he was as a player.

“It’s not a goodbye, as we will continue working with James and iron out some future work, but all of us at the club would like to wish him nothing but the best for this new, different chapter.”

Of his time in the previous role, Roby added: “It’s been eye-opening and very rewarding in terms of learning new things.

“I played for 20 years and didn’t understand the sheer amount of things the staff deal with behind closed doors.

”From a rugby player’s point of view, you don’t always mix with those in hospitality, events, finance, retail or marketing, whatever it may be, but all involved abide by the same values we do as players, and all care deeply about the club.

“I’ll be forever grateful that I’ve been able to be a part of the staff team.”