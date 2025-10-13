Five players unlucky to miss out on England Ashes squad

SHAUN WANE announced his 24-man England squad yesterday – and there were a number of raised eyebrows at some omissions ahead of the Ashes Test Series with Australia later this month.

So here are five players unlucky to miss out on a place in that squad.

Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Perhaps the most glaring omission was that of Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor. The reigning Super League Man of Steel was somehow omitted from Wane’s squad despite Connor being crowned the top flight’s most influential player in 2025. Having taken on the number 7 role at Headingley, the maverick has excelled under head coach Brad Arthur for the majority of the season, making his snub all the more bizarre. Wane said that there was an ‘obsession’ over the 30-year-old’s omission, but that’s only because he was surely a shoo-in to face Australia.

Tom Davies – Hull KR

One of Hull KR’s unsung heroes in 2025, Tom Davies has gone from strength to strength under Willie Peters this campaign, performing a key role in making thousands of metres coming out of his own defence. Against Australia, such a good ball-carrying winger would be essential, especially against the aggression that the Kangaroos will deploy in the Test Series. Not only that, Davies is a fantastic finisher, so it would have been interesting to see him partner his KR teammate Joe Burgess on the right wing.

Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Captain Fantastic Elliot Minchella steered Hull KR to the treble in 2025, playing a vital role in the East Yorkshire club’s Challenge Cup, League Leaders and Grand Final winning success. The loose-forward has transformed his game under Willie Peters at Craven Park and would have been an ideal back-up for St Helens’ Morgan Knowles with Victor Radley already having ruled himself out of the Test Series.

Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Although Junior Nsemba potentially hasn’t hit the heights he did last season in 2025, the back-rower has still been a major attacking threat for the Wigan Warriors this campaign. Yes, England have an abundance of back-rowers such as Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies and John Bateman, but it would have been interesting to see Nsemba given a shot against the Kangaroos – especially when he is definitely one to look out for in the future.

Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

With England short in the front-row, it was perhaps surprising to see Luke Thompson not being given a spot by Shaun Wane as well. Whilst Thompson has been in and out of form for the Wigan Warriors in 2025, he is still a powerhouse in the front-row – and is well used to the might of NRL players having plied his trade Down Under with Canterbury Bulldogs in previous years. Thompson’s physicality and aggression will be missed, particularly against the challenge that Australia will throw down in the middle of the park.