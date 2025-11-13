Bradford Bulls sign Warrington Wolves forward Dan Russell

BRADFORD BULLS have signed Warrington Wolves forward Dan Russell on a one-year deal.

The 6ft 4in back row forward, who can also play in the centres, spent seven years in the Queensland and NSW Cup competitions in Australia before making his NRL debut for St George Illawarra Dragons in 2023.

Russell’s form for club and country saw him secure a move to Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2025 season.

Russell made 19 appearances in 2025 in Super League, with nine of those coming for Salford Red Devils during a loan spell.

Upon making the move, the PNG international said: “I am super excited, it’s going to be a challenge in the first year but it’s a challenge I am looking forward to with the players and staff that have been put together.

“From watching the Bulls in the Championship they already had a good side who played good footy and after seeing them get promoted, I wanted to stay in Super League and being given the chance to work with Kurt [Haggerty] again and the players he’s brought in made it an easy decision.

“I’m looking to bring some experience and versatility to the team in Super League, I can play back row and other positions I just want to be a real team player, cover where I can and we have a great group for the first year back which can make it a really special year.

“The history of this club in Super League was another reason why I jumped at the chance to join, it is an exciting time and an exciting chance to continue the history of the club and I am looking forward to getting there and making a mark in 2026.”