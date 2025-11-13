Elliot Wallis signs for London Broncos following Huddersfield Giants exit

ELLIOT WALLIS has signed for London Broncos following his exit from Huddersfield Giants.

Wallis scored eight tries in 20 games for the Giants after joining from Super League rivals Castleford Tigers on a four-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign.

However, the 25-year-old was limited to only three appearances last season, and Wallis spent time on loan at both Leeds Rhinos and then back at the Tigers.

Wallis was released by the Giants late last week with two years remaining on his contract to “take up a new challenge”.

That new challenge will be in the capital, as London head coach Jason Demetriou builds his squad for the 2026 Championship season.

The Broncos have already brought in the likes of Morea Morea, Finley Glare, Siliva Havili and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.