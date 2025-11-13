Ex-Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos man Matt Parcell makes surprising rugby league playing return

FORMER Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos man Matt Parcell has made a surprise playing return to rugby league.

Parcell hung up his boots at the end of the 2024 Super League season, bowing out with a Grand Final loss as Rovers went down 9-2 to Wigan Warriors.

The hooker eventually returned to Australia after contemplating a deal to stay at Craven Park, but, one year on, Parcell is set to lace up his boots once more.

The 33-year-old has signed a deal with Queensland Cup side, Western Clydesdales, who are coached by brothers Ben and Shane Walker.

Parcell, who studied civil engineering at the University of Queensland before moving into rugby league, became involved in property development after retiring last year.

Parcell is fondly remembered at both Headingley and Craven Park, with the 32-year-old playing 80 times for Leeds during a three-year period before leaving for Rovers ahead of the 2020 Super League season.

With the Robins, the 33-year-old registered 116 appearances and was a vital cog in the Rovers’ wheel during their excellent 2024 Super League campaign.