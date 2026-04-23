Bradford Bulls snap up Greg Eden

BRADFORD BULLS have signed Greg Eden on an initial one-month deal from North Wales Crusaders.

The 35-year-old has scored 121 tries in 167 games to date in Super League, having enjoyed prolific spells at Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Saturday’s opponents Hull Kingston Rovers.

Eden, who was a member of the Bulls Scholarship in his junior days, has scored 10 tries in 11 appearances for North Wales Crusaders in 2026 and was registered in time to be included in Kurt Haggerty’s squad the visit of the Robins this weekend.

Upon signing, Eden said: “I am thrilled to be signing here, I came to the game against Leeds on Good Friday and the atmosphere was outstanding, I hadn’t seen it like that since I was 12-year-old on scholarship here.

“It’s happened quite quick, I’ve had time to rest and I’ve come into training today and there’s a great atmosphere, everyone has been very welcoming. It’s a pretty good set up they have here and doing the captain’s run at Odsal with it looking so picturesque it’s been good.

“I’ve been out of the full-time environment for a couple of years but my ambition was always to try and get back in it, it’s quite a surprise it’s happened so quick but I am over the moon, I am just going to put all my effort in and hopefully we get the win.”

Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty said: “It’s been a really difficult week in regards to recruitment to make sure it’s the right person to fit the group in a short space of time so I am really happy we have Greg. I’ve spoken to him on a few occasions and it was his first session today. He knows what Super League looks like, it will just take a bit of time to get him to learn the systems but he is experienced and he’s a good person too.

“You get offered a lot of younger players who’ve never played at this level but there’s always a duty of care with regards to the Academy and Reserves so to have his experience and know how at this level is really important.”