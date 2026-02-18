Bradford Bulls v Catalans Dragons preview and 21-man squads

BRADFORD BULLS will play a Super League game at Odsal on Friday night for the first time since their demotion from the competition in 2014.

After having taken Hull FC so close on Saturday evening, only going down 27-20 after being level with five minutes remaining, the Bulls will be confident of going one better against their French visitors, who enjoyed a comfortable 26-10 victory against Huddersfield Giants in bad weather in Perpignan.

The Bulls will be missing winger Jayden Okunbor and forward Dan Russell, who both suffered knee injuries against Hull, with Hull forward Ligi Sao having been suspended for two games for the tackle that caused Russell’s injury, although he wasn’t penalised during the game itself.

Winger Ethan Ryan (pictured), hoping to make his 100th Bulls appearance, comes into the squad after recovering from a rib injury sustained in the Challenge Cup against London Broncos, while Sam Hallas is also called into the 21-man squad.

Catalans captain Ben Garcia has been given a one-match ban after receiving one penalty point for a Grade A Late contact on a passer during the Dragons’ win over Huddersfield Giants. In Garcia’s absence the Dragons have named a 20-man squad with Alexis Lis the only change as he is called in to replace Leo Darrelatour, although he is unlikely to be included in the 17-man matchday squad.

SQUADS

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Ryan Sutton, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 12 Zac Fulton, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 15 Eribe Doro, 16 Ebon Scurr, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 18 Joe Keyes, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 30 Leon Ruan

Outs: 2 Jayden Okunbor, 11 Dan Russell,

Ins: 5 Ethan Ryan, 21 Sam Hallas,

Dragons: 1 Charlie Staines, 2 Tom Makinson, 3 Nick Cotric, 4 Solomona Faataape, 6 Toby Sexton, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Tevita Satae, 9 Alrix Da Costa, 10 Julian Bousquet, 12 Ben Condon, 14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Allen, 17 Romain Navarrete, 18 Harvey Wilson, 19 Kruise Leeming, 20 Zac Lipowicz, 21 Mathieu Laguerre, 22 Josh Simm, 30 Alexis Lis

Outs: 13 Benjamin Garcia, 28 Leo Darrelatour

Ins: 30 Alexis Lis

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Bradford 30, Catalans Dragons 32 (SLR19, 6/7/14)

Catalans Dragons 46, Bradford 4 (SLR14, 24/5/14)

Bradford 33, Catalans Dragons 20 (CCR5, 27/4/14)

Bradford 22, Catalans Dragons 23 (SLR24, 11/8/13)

Catalans Dragons 30, Bradford 10 (SLR8, 23/3/13)

Catalans Dragons 50, Bradford 26 (SLR27, 8/9/12)

Bradford 12, Catalans Dragons 34 (SLR1, 5/2/12)

Bradford 28, Catalans Dragons 34 (SLR20, 2/7/11)

Catalans Dragons 8, Bradford 8 (SLR12, 25/4/11)

Bradford 22, Catalans Dragons 24 (SLR24, 1/8/10)

Super League summary

Bradford won 9

Catalans Dragons won 10

1 draw

Bradford highest score: 54-6 (H, 2006) (also widest margin)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 50-26 (H, 2012) (Widest margin: 46-4, H, 2014)

ETHAN RYAN needs one appearance to reach 100 for Bradford Bulls.

​​​​- First spell: 2016-2019, 98 appearances

​​​​- Debut: London Broncos (h) (Ch) (W28-20) (Wing, 1 try) (24 March, 2016)

​​​​- Second spell: 2026, 1 appearance

​​​​ – Second debut: London Broncos (a) (CC) (W26-8) (Wing, 1 try) (8 February, 2026)