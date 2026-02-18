Leeds Rhinos v York Knights preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS welcome a host of big names back into their squad – not least a debut at last for Maika Sivo after more than a year sidelined.

More recent signing Jeremiah Mata’utia is also set to make his first appearance following his own knee injury while Jake Connor, Cameron Smith and Keenan Palasia come into contention too.

Dropping out of Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad as a result are Presley Cassell and Riley Lumb plus the unused trio in defeat at Leigh Leopards of Fergus McCormack, Oscar Brown and Jacob Stead.

York make only one change to their side from the shock opening-round win over Hull KR as John Sagaga, a forward signed from Penrith Panthers, comes in for a potential debut at the expense of Jack Smith.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jack Connor, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 23 Danny Levi, 24 Ned McCormack, 25 Ben Littlewood, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 27 George Brown

Knights: 1 Toa Mata’afa, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangaré, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 22 John Sagaga, 26 Nikau Williams, 31 King Vuniyayawa

Referee: James Vella

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leeds 44, Ryedale-York 14 (CCR5, 26/2/95)

Leeds 48, Ryedale-York 6 (CCR1, 25/1/92)

Leeds 32, Ryedale-York 2 (RT-PR, 8/11/89)

York 9, Leeds 28 (CCR1, 29/1/89)

(at Bootham Crescent)

York 12, Leeds 14 (SLC, 22/4/86)

(at Wigginton Road)

Leeds 10, York 18 (SLC, 6/10/85)

York 16, Leeds 24 (YCR2, 14/9/83)

(at Wigginton Road)

Leeds 31, York 10 (JPTR2, 12/12/82)

York 13, Leeds 44 (SLC, 28/4/82)

(at Wigginton Road)

York 6, Leeds 34 (CCR1, 14/2/82)

(at Wigginton Road)

No previous Super League meetings

RYAN HALL needs three tries to reach 350 for his career.

​​- 246 for Leeds Rhinos (2007-2018, 2025-2026)

​​- 62 for Hull KR (2021-2024)

​​- 39 for England (2009-2018, 2022)

​​ (0 for Sydney Roosters, 2019-2020)

​​ (0 for Great Britain, 2019)

JORDAN THOMPSON needs one appearance to reach 200 (Super League).

– 1 for York Knights (2026)

– 18 for Leigh Centurions (2021)

– 108 for Hull FC (2014-2017, 2019)

– 1 for Leeds Rhinos (2018)

– 71 for Castleford Tigers (2009-2013)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)