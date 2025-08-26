Brandon Douglas believes ‘composed’ Halifax Panthers can finish well

HALIFAX PANTHERS prop Brandon Douglas hopes the chance to carry out some running repairs will fire up Kyle Eastmond’s side as they push for the play-offs in the former dual-code England international’s first season as coach.

The ex-St Helens back was appointed in October as Halifax, who had suffered a string of financial challenges and finished ninth last season, replaced Liam Finn after he became assistant coach of Huddersfield.

Eastmond, who signed a three-year contract, made a flying start, with his charges winning their first six league matches to top the table.

Seven defeats in the next nine games meant the Panthers slipped down the standings, but by beating Hunslet 48-10, they recorded a fourth win in six outings ahead of a bye round.

Douglas, who is in his second season at the club after moving from Sheffield, marked his 28th birthday with a two-try show against Hunslet, and said: “It was a good win, but there are still areas we need to fix.

“The blank weekend meant we had the chance to rest up and also a bit of extra time to focus on sorting a few things out, and hopefully get set for what’s ahead.”

The former Castleford and Doncaster man continued: “The boys know what we are capable of, and that if we can click, we have the ability to put some more wins on the board.

“The good things is that as a group, we are quite composed, because I have been in situations in the past when things haven’t been going quite right and there has been bickering.

“We had a few issues in the first half against Hunslet but picked up in the second, and we need to find a way of making the good spells go on for longer.”

Halifax head to Barrow on Sunday before hosting Widnes in their first match on the newly-installed Shay pitch after playing five home games, including that against Hunslet, at Bradford’s Bartercard Odsal.