Hull KR boss Willie Peters gives prognosis on Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread and Michael McIlorum injuries

HULL KR have been given some good news with the prognosis on the injuries to Sauaso Sue and Jai Whitbread.

Both men left the field in Rovers’ shock 28-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos last weekend with initial fears that Sue’s issue could have been season-ending.

However, Peters has now given an update on both men.

“We got some good news with Sauaso,” Peters said.

“It’s two to four weeks which is what we were hoping for. There were fears it was going to be an ACL but it wasn’t so we will get him right.

“I’m close with Jesse, I brought him over and we came over together. His family is invested in the journey they are on and we are on.

“They are really close to us. It would have been disheartening to see Jesse end his season like that.

“There’s nothing serious with Jai, he’s got to get through some testing so he is touch and go for this week.”

Peters also gave an update on Michael McIlorum.

“We aren’t going down the surgery route for Micky. It’ll be one of those that we need to look at in a few weeks’ time.

“We definitely can’t make a decision now.”