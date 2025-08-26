Swinton Lions outline concerns over Salford Red Devils crisis

SWINTON LIONS have issued a statement outlining their concerns over the situation surrounding neighbours Salford Red Devils and its potential impact on Rugby League in the area.

The Lions, currently based at Heywood Road in Sale, have their training base at the Salford Community Stadium.

The statement said: “We are concerned about the situation currently developing at Salford Red Devils.

“Swinton Lions have a proud history and remain an integral part of the fabric of our city, our communities and the sport itself.

“We believe it is vital that the city and its authorities recognise the important role Swinton plays in ensuring that professional Rugby League continues to thrive in Salford, Manchester and across the wider region.

“Our ambition is clear. We are determined to deliver a new stadium in Swinton, one that will create a lasting home for the Lions and provide a community hub for future generations.

“At this pivotal time, we ask the city and the collective mayors for their recognition, support and partnership.”