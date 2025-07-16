Brett Ferres’ passion shines through after reaching new milestone aged 39 with Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS forward Brett Ferres marked his 450th career appearance in the professional game with a try against Whitehaven on Sunday.

The 39-year-old had hoped to captain the club at the Victoria Pleasure Ground, but the local council’s decision to delay their return meant a switch of venue to Featherstone, one of his former clubs.

Ferres won the Super League title with Leeds in 2017, having been a World Club Challenge winner with Bradford in 2006 and included in the Super League Dream Team in 2013, while at Huddersfield.

On the international stage, he represented England at the 2013 World Cup and featured in the 2014 Four Nations, earning a total of 16 caps.

His club career has taken in eight different Yorkshire clubs, starting at Bradford, where he made his debut in 2005.

Ferres was a Super League regular for Wakefield, Castleford and Huddersfield before earning a move to Leeds, the club he has played for most in his career, with 90 appearances.

In recent years, he has played in the Championship for Featherstone and Doncaster, before making the move to Goole, who joined the ranks this season.

Ferres told the Vikings website: “It’s an honour, isn’t it? I’m very fortunate to have done what I’ve done.

“I’ve just always kept my feet on the ground. It’s nice that people want to celebrate it for me and make a deal out of it. I’m really grateful, and it’s great what the club have done for me in such a short space of time.

“I know people think we must be mad, but I just enjoy it. I love playing. We’re all here for the right reasons. That’s probably the difference I’ve found. It’s not for money. It’s because we enjoy playing rugby and representing the badge, the community. That means something.

“I’ve worked ten-hour shifts and then come straight to training. It’s not easy, but you get here, the shackles are off, you’re running around with 20 mates and having a good time. That’s the feeling I’ll miss the most.”