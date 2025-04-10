Brisbane Broncos boss Michael Maguire weighs in on Adam Reynolds future following Hull KR link

BRISBANE BRONCOS head coach Michael Maguire has weighed in on the future of Adam Reynolds following the latter’s link with Hull KR.

The 34-year-old is in the last year of his deal at Red Hill, with speculation mounting that he could link up with his former South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant Peters in the UK.

Peters himself held his cards to his close to his chest when asked about the possibility of Reynolds joining with Tyrone May exiting, but Maguire was more forward in his response.

“It has never been my case of thinking that he retires. If you are playing well you keep on going,” Maguire said.

“I want [to keep] everyone that is here, and we have got to work around that.

“Every club is going through various salary cap decisions, and we are no different. We have close conversations with all our players.”

Though there have been concerns over Reynolds’ past injuries, Maguire feels that is grossly exaggerated.

“You are definitely right about Reyno with the myth [that he is injury prone]. Some time ago, people thought he was finished, and he has definitely proved that is not the case,” Maguire said.

“Last year, he obviously faced a bit of adversity, but every player goes through it at some stage. He is getting close to his 300 in the next month, so that says a lot about where Reyno is at.”