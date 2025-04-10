Super League side given yet more devastating injury news with three new stars facing lengthy spell on sidelines

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been given yet more devastating injury news with three new stars facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

If things weren’t bad enough for head coach Luke Robinson with the likes of Adam Clune, Niall Evalds and Liam Sutcliffe all out, the injury list has been compounded with long-term problems for Tui Lolohea, Harry Rushton and Matty English.

Ahead of the Giants’ fixture against Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon, Robinson bemoaned his side’s luck.

“Tui Lolohea limped off the field and we thought he had just tightened his calf, but he will be out for 8-12 weeks,” the Huddersfield boss said.

“Harry Rushton got caught in a tackle and did his knee and ankle – he will be out for six weeks.

“Matty English has pulled his calf and will be out for four to six weeks so we are up against it.

“To top it off, George King only trained with us twice and he has looked extremely good over training the past two weeks.

“He has brought a load of experience and could probably have played against Hull KR but we held him back to make sure he would be right.

“But he has pulled his calf as well and will be out for four to six weeks.”