Rugby league agent believes England will “rip” Australia 3-0 in Ashes Test Series

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, believes that England will “rip” Australia 3-0 in the Ashes Test Series later this year.

Already, AMT Headingley is a sell-out for the Third Test against Australia, whilst Everton’s new stadium only has limited tickets left the Second Test.

The hope is that Wembley Stadium will also be close to a sell-out for the first Ashes Test Series for over 20 years.

And whilst the excitement is rife amongst fans for the return of the traditional rivalry, Harrison believes that Shaun Wane have more than the edge against their antipodean foes.

“Well done the fans, we’ve got a sell-out at Headingley and almost a sell-out at Everton. Imagine if we sell out Wembley,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“It could be the greatest year in international rugby league, especially if we win. Let’s give the Aussies hell.

“I sometimes think we haven’t got a big enough character like Gus Gould who would say something like ‘we will beat the Poms 3-0’.

“I’d like to say ‘Gus, we will beat you 3-0 and you haven’t got a chance’. We are sometimes scared to say it. I honestly think we will rip them.

“If Shaun Wane gets it right, it will be the best thing that Shaun Wane has ever done in his career.

“Even with his coaching choices, go bold. Don’t roll out the barrel and don’t go safe on any choices. If the speed of the ruck is different then get the lads in who are watching the game in a different manner.

“Bring some fresh impetus in. I think Shaun has got to come out and say ‘they will get it’. We need to say it now.”