Castleford Tigers sign Jack Ashworth from Hull FC

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Hull FC forward Jack Ashworth on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has more than 100 Super League appearances to his name, including a Grand Final win with St Helens in 2019.

He also had a spell at Huddersfield Giants before spending the past two seasons with Hull.

Ashworth will miss Castleford’s first five games next season, as he completes a seven-match ban received for striking Mikey Lewis in the Hull derby earlier this month.

Chris Chester, Castleford’s director of rugby, said: “Jack adds some much-needed size to our forward pack for 2026.

“He’s athletic, has good leg speed and plays the game tough through the middle.

“His versatility is also a big plus for us, having played both in the middle and back row.

“Jack is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to playing a big part in our centenary year and beyond.”

Ashworth is the second player making the switch from Hull to Castleford after fellow forward Jordan Lane penned a four-year deal.

The Tigers have also recruited Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei from overseas as they look to improve on a disappointing finish of eleventh this term under incoming coach Ryan Carr.

Ashworth’s signing was announced on the same day that Castleford released captain Sam Wood with a year left on his contract.