Castleford Tigers sign Jack Ashworth from Hull FC

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Hull FC forward Jack Ashworth on a two-year contract.
The 30-year-old has more than 100 Super League appearances to his name, including a Grand Final win with St Helens in 2019.
He also had a spell at Huddersfield Giants before spending the past two seasons with Hull.
Ashworth will miss Castleford’s first five games next season, as he completes a seven-match ban received for striking Mikey Lewis in the Hull derby earlier this month.
Chris Chester, Castleford’s director of rugby, said: “Jack adds some much-needed size to our forward pack for 2026.
“He’s athletic, has good leg speed and plays the game tough through the middle.
“His versatility is also a big plus for us, having played both in the middle and back row.
“Jack is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to playing a big part in our centenary year and beyond.”
Ashworth is the second player making the switch from Hull to Castleford after fellow forward Jordan Lane penned a four-year deal.
The Tigers have also recruited Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei from overseas as they look to improve on a disappointing finish of eleventh this term under incoming coach Ryan Carr.
Ashworth’s signing was announced on the same day that Castleford released captain Sam Wood with a year left on his contract.