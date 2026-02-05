Brisbane Broncos name squad for World Club Challenge clash against Hull KR

BRISBANE BRONCOS have named a 20-man squad to play Hull KR in the World Club Challenge on Thursday 19 February.

Broncos’ new recruits, Grant Anderson and Aublix Tawha have been named in the squad, while Blake Mozer and Jack Gosiewski make their return from injury.

Hull FC’s MKM Stadium is the host, with a 7:30pm kick-off local time, and 5:30am AEST.

The 20-man squad is as follows:

Grant Anderson

Patrick Carrigan

Jack Gosiewski

Payne Haas

Ben Hunt

Jaiyden Hunt

Corey Jensen

Josiah Karapani

Ezra Mam

Deine Mariner

Blake Mozer

Cory Paix

Adam Reynolds

Jordan Riki

Gehamat Shibasaki

Kotoni Staggs

Ben Talty

Aublix Tawha

Reece Walsh

Xavier Willison