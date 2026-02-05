Brisbane Broncos name squad for World Club Challenge clash against Hull KR

BRISBANE BRONCOS have named a 20-man squad to play Hull KR in the World Club Challenge on Thursday 19 February.
Broncos’ new recruits, Grant Anderson and Aublix Tawha have been named in the squad, while Blake Mozer and Jack Gosiewski make their return from injury.
Hull FC’s MKM Stadium is the host, with a 7:30pm kick-off local time, and 5:30am AEST.
The 20-man squad is as follows:
Grant Anderson
Patrick Carrigan
Jack Gosiewski
Payne Haas
Ben Hunt
Jaiyden Hunt
Corey Jensen
Josiah Karapani
Ezra Mam
Deine Mariner
Blake Mozer
Cory Paix
Adam Reynolds
Jordan Riki
Gehamat Shibasaki
Kotoni Staggs
Ben Talty
Aublix Tawha
Reece Walsh
Xavier Willison