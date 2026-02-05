Sam Burgess gives latest on Warrington Wolves future

SAM BURGESS has insisted that he is not thinking about his future beyond the current Super League season.

Burgess, who is going into his third season as Warrington Wolves head coach, is out of contract at the end of the 2026 campaign.

During the 2025 Super League season, the former England international was heavily linked with a move to the Perth Bears.

And though that failed to materialise, Burgess continues to be linked with a move back to the NRL.

That being said, the man himself is concentrating on the task at hand with Warrington – improving on a dismal 2025.

“I’m aware of it, it’s actually liberating to be honest,” Burgess told League Express.

“We are doing our best every day and whatever will be will be.”

Burgss was also asked if he would be willing to stay at Warrington further than his current deal.

“I’m not willing to commit to anything at the moment. I’m really enjoying what we are doing at Warrington.

“Certainly, this year, I can feel there’s been a real positive change not just within the group but across the club, throughout the community and within the fans.

“There’s been a much more collective feel to it. The challenge will be to keep consistent about who we are and who we want to be as a club.”