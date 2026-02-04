Kurt Haggerty on if Waqa Blake has point to prove in Super League as potential new Bradford signings discussed

KURT HAGGERTY has revealed that he has “really enjoyed” working with Waqa Blake as the Bradford Bulls man gears up for a return to Super League.

The 31-year-old scored 11 tries in 24 appearances for St Helens during the 2024 Super League campaign, but left the club after just one season.

Blake dropped down a division to join Bradford in the Championship for 2025, along with the likes of Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele.

But, the former Parramatta Eels star has gone from strength to strength, registering 14 tries in 31 appearances.

And Bradford’s boss Haggerty has explained that Blake is keen to show what he can do in the top flight once more.

“Ultimately what I’ve seen with him so far has been fantastic,” Haggerty said.

“He has trained hard, he wants to get back into Super League. He wants to show the Bulls fans what he can do at the top level.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Waqa Blake and I’m really excited to see Waqa play in the style of play we want to play.”

In terms of any new signings potentially making their way through the doors at Odsal, Haggerty revealed that nothing is in the pipeline at present.

“We are always looking but ultimately we are pretty settled on our squad. If there is room for some movement then we are always looking to strike.

“Nothing specific we are happy with the squad. We know we’ve got work to do but it’s nothing specific we are working on.

“We would like to give the lads a shot within the squad and then we go from there.”