Wigan Warriors knock St Helens off their Challenge Cup perch in style

ST HELENS 6 WIGAN WARRIORS 42

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Wembley Stadium, Saturday

THERE is a real changing of the guard happening in Women’s Rugby League right now.

Gone are the days of dominance by St Helens’ and Leeds Rhinos – these are now the days of Wigan Warriors, who showed they are the best team in the country right now as their young team dominated the experience of Saints’ big names to etch their name on the Challenge Cup for the first time.

Saints, who were going for an unprecedented fifth title in a row, were outplayed and out-enthused and can have few complaints over the final outcome.

Crucially perhaps, both sides went into the game with some consistency behind them – Wigan unchanged from the side that beat Leeds a week ago, whilst other than some positional switches, Vicky Whitfield returning in place of Naomi Williams was Saints’ only change.

Molly Jones went close for Wigan on eight minutes but she was tackled ten metres short on the last tackle.

However Wigan did get the breakthrough they required just minutes later when Dani McGifford was unable to take Amy Hardcastle’s pass. From the resulting restart Wigan earned valuable territory and eventually Isabel Rowe’s flat pass sent former Saints player Megan Williams over.

Had either Faye Gaskin been able to gather Zoe Harris’ kick through, or Hardcastle taken Beri Salihi’s pass cleanly, then Saints would no doubt have been level, but both chances were lost and Saints were soon made to pay.

After the four-time winners were penalised for holding down, Shaniah Power put Jones through and with the line calling passed inside to Mary Coleman for another try under post.

Wigan’s attack was becoming relentless and a third try could have followed, but Saints winger McGifford bundled opposite number Anna Davies into touch. But the Saints resistance didn’t last long, and when they were penalised again for a high shot on Power, Emily Veivers took the ball from the tap restart and darted crossfield to go in under the posts.

Had Saints not successfully challenged a ball steal penalty in the final moments of the half, Wigan could have increased their lead further, but as it was the score remained at 18-0, after Rowe successfully converted all three tries.

Any hopes Saints had of mounting a second-half comeback were quickly extinguished when Rowe sidestepped the Saints defence, not once but twice, to race clear and extend their lead.

Saints were not giving up though and got something for their efforts when Katie Mottershead scooted over from dummy-half, with Faye Gaskin converting.

But the afternoon belonged to Denis Betts’ side, who had a fifth try as the hour mark approached. Eva Hunter evaded the Saints defence to go over for a superb solo score.

Saints, not used to finding themselves in this sort of position at Wembley after winning both previous finals here, were becoming more and more frustrated, and with that came errors.

When Harris was unable to regather a chip-and-chase, Grace Banks cleaned up and ran, unopposed, from inside her own half to score under the posts.

Another Wigan break, this time from Ellise Derbyshire, got the Wigan juggernaut up field again, and when the ball was worked out to the right Davies strolled in to truly put the icing on Wigan’s cake and get the celebrations underway in style.

GAMESTAR: Another Grace Banks attacking performance put Wigan in the ascendancy throughout, and it was topped off with great solo try.

GAMEBREAKER: Isabel Rowe’s try in the first few minutes of the second half finally put the game to bed for Wigan.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Wigan climbing the stairs to collect the trophy from the Royal Box was a memorable moment for all.

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

1 Beri Salihi

2 Phoebe Hook

23 Luci McColm

4 Amy Hardcastle

25 Dani McGifford

6 Zoe Harris

7 Faye Gaskin

16 Darcy Stott

17 Caitlin Casey

10 Chantelle Crowl

11 Shona Hoyle

12 Emily Rudge

13 Jodie Cunningham

Subs (all used)

8 Vicky Whitfield

9 Katie Mottershead

15 Georgia Sutherland

18 Rachael Woosey

18th woman (not used)

3 Erin Stott

Also in 21-woman squad

14 Naomi Williams

19 Cailtlin Maylor

24 Alyx Bridge

Tries: Mottershead (49)

Goals: Gaskin 1/1

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

20 Holly Speakman

11 Eva Hunter

10 Shaniah Power

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

12 Vicky Molyneux

14 Rachel Thompson

17 Emily Veivers

18th woman (not used)

26 Tiana Power

Also in 21-woman squad

16 Rease Casey

21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

22 Mia Atherton

Tries: Williams (10), Coleman (20), Veivers (32), Rowe (44), E Hunter (59), Banks (70), Davies (74)

Goals: Rowe 7/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 0-24, 6-24, 6-30, 6-36, 6-42

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Saints: Dani McGifford; Warriors: Grace Banks

Penalty count: 1-3

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Aaron Moore