Broadcasting success for Super League as Foxtel confirm new deal

FOXTEL GROUP have confirmed a new deal to continue broadcasting Super League in Australia.

It means rugby league fans will continue to be able to watch every NRL, and every Super League game, live on Kayo Sports.

The deal is one concluded for “multiple seasons” starting with the 2025 Super League campaign.

RL Commercial Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, said it is important to continue the key link between the UK and Australia.

“We are delighted that our strategic partners IMG have agreed this extension to ensure the Betfred Super League will continue to enjoy extensive exposure in Australia, where Rugby League is so strong,” Jones said.

“There are such strong links between the world’s two leading Rugby League competitions, and so many familiar names to Australian viewers who now have a key role in Super League – superstar players like Bevan French at Wigan Warriors, Luke Keary at Catalans Dragons and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at Hull KR, or head coaches including Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves and Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos – or even both in the case of Adrian and Lachlan Lam at Leigh Leopards.

“Like the NRL, our 2025 competition has got off to a flier, and it’s a boost to us all to know there are growing numbers of viewers in Australia who will be getting up on weekend mornings to watch the battle to reach the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.”