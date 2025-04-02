‘No one in RFL gives a f**k about Salford’ – former Red Devils forward slams governing body

FORMER Salford Red Devils forward Darcy Lussick has torn into the RFL following the debacle at his former club.

Lussick, who made 43 appearances for Toronto between 2018 and 2020 and a further five for Salford in 2021, was vocal in his criticism of the governing body, with Red Devils stars facing a number of tumultuous months.

The Red Devils players weren’t paid on time for a second successive month in March, with captain Kallum Watkins and playmaker Chris Atkin heading for the exit door after refusing to play in Salford’s 54-0 drubbing by Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

And Lussick took a dim view of the events.

Lussick posted on X: “No one in RFL gives a fuck about Salford because the games on its ass over there and every club bar a few need all the money they can get. Sell it to the nrl at least then players will get paid every month.”

The forward also compared the situation to that of Toronto Wolfpack when Lussick ran out for the Canadian side between 2018 and 2020.

The Wolfpack ceased to exist after just three-and-a-half years when they were denied readmission – they had withdrawn due to Covid-19 – to Super League for 2021 after their business plan was rejected by the competition’s board by an 8-4 majority with one abstention.

Lussick continued: “Quite similar to Toronto??! Where was any support from RFL. Bunch of pea brains running that sport. Look what the nrl has done in Vegas. Toronto were already in the market. They don’t give a fk about the players. Could be a great product if you fked 99% of admin off.

“Yeh I’m bitter because I had 4 years left but I’m sick of reading every week of players over there being owed money. You’re fucking with peoples lives and admin don’t give a fuck. But I bet admin at RFL get paid every month?”