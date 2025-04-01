Challenge Cup Quarter-Final referee appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets Hull derby

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals are upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be.

The action kicks off on Friday night when Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards with Salford Red Devils also making the trip to Catalans Dragons on the same night.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday afternoon and the Hull derby takes place as Hull FC do battle against Hull KR for the city bragging rights.

Then on Sunday Warrington Wolves take on St Helens in the final game of the round. But, who will officiate those four fixtures?

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

04th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

04th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Alibert

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Roca

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: F. Gely

In Goal 2: A. Cau

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Hull FC v Hull KR

05th April, KO: 14:30

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Jones

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

06th April, KO: 14:30

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Brown