Challenge Cup Quarter-Final referee appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets Hull derby

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals are upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be.
The action kicks off on Friday night when Wakefield Trinity host Leigh Leopards with Salford Red Devils also making the trip to Catalans Dragons on the same night.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday afternoon and the Hull derby takes place as Hull FC do battle against Hull KR for the city bragging rights.
Then on Sunday Warrington Wolves take on St Helens in the final game of the round. But, who will officiate those four fixtures?
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
04th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
04th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Alibert
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Roca
Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: F. Gely
In Goal 2: A. Cau
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Hull FC v Hull KR
05th April, KO: 14:30
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Jones
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
06th April, KO: 14:30
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Brown