‘Like a fairy tale’: Brad Arthur laps up Leeds Rhinos’ win to remember

BRAD ARTHUR rated Leeds Rhinos’ stunning victory in Las Vegas as the best of his time in charge – and described the whole week as a “fairy tale”.

Leeds scored ten tries – including four by Maika Sivo – to thrash world champions Hull KR 58-6.

“We wanted to make sure we did ourselves proud, that we did our fans and the competition justice,” said Arthur.

“We weren’t anticipating it to end that way, but I was anticipating the toughness, the physicality and the hunger that our boys showed.

“You don’t get too many days like this and you need to enjoy it. I’m just happy that everything went to plan with our prep.

“It’s like a fairy tale. It doesn’t happen like this all the time – hardly ever. We’ll lap it up.

“We enjoyed it, but it’s round three. Expectations will rise and so they should. It’s (a case of) how much hunger do we have?

“The thing I was looking forward to seeing was the occasion – it’s the biggest our guys have played as a group since I’ve had them.

“Hull KR are conditioned to that. They just didn’t have a great day, but they’re still a champion side. Everything just fell into place for us.”

As well as Sivo, Arthur hailed halfback pair Brodie Croft and Jake Connor for their performances.

“Jake Connor did it simple – he controlled the game and kicked well. He looks like he’s got so much time,” added the coach.

“And Crofty brings a heap of energy and plays fast and he’s always a threat when he carries the ball.”