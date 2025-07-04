Peet pledges to learn from Wigan defeat

WIGAN coach Matty Peet saw his side forgo an 8-0 half-time lead to lose 18-8 after Leigh scored three second-half tries and he was happy to concede that Wigan had been convincingly beaten in those final 40 minutes.

“I have to credit Leigh for that second half,” said Peet.

“The pressure they put on. We have to handle it better, control the tackle better so we can limit yards, so they don’t kick on the front foot.

“I think that’s the challenge, that’s the fun part. At the moment we have stuff to work on and we’ll enjoy doing it. It’s part of the journey of a season.

“The tests come thick and fast. We’re a bit out of the moment and we want to be much better.

“I certainly got a few things wrong tonight and I’ll learn from that and hopefully be better next week. That’s what I mean by the journey of the season.

“There are periods where you’ve got loads of work to do and it can feel quite confusing, but quite often you get to the back of the year and you find that those are the best times where you learn the most.”