Callum McLelland closes in on Midlands Hurricanes return

MIDLANDS HURRICANES captain Callum McLelland is closing in on a return to action after being named in their squad for the first time since February for the game against Whitehaven.

The Scotland international hasn’t featured for Mark Dunning’s side since the 16-14 win over Goole in the opening game of the League One season due to an injury.

He had previously played in the Challenge Cup ties against Siddal and Super League side Salford and the one-point 1895 Cup loss at Keighley.

McLelland did not feature in the win over Whitehaven but could return this Sunday when the Hurricanes host Swinton.

The former Leeds halfback is in his second season at Midlands after coming close to retiring from the game following an injury-hit spell at Castleford, whom he left in 2023.

Still only 25, McLelland is a key figure, and scored five tries in 15 appearances last season.

Meanwhile, a group of Canes fans are creating an M62 supporters’ group with a mission of getting more family and friends of the club’s players together at fixtures and events moving forward.

With the bulk of the squad still based around Yorkshire, the Canes train in Huddersfield during the week while the pathway for local players is developed in conjunction with community clubs in the Midlands.

The club’s travelling fans earned the praise of Dunning following the recent win over Rochdale. Contact abraham3287@hotmail.co.uk for more information.