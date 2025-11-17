Cameron Munster staying at Melbourne Storm despite lucrative Perth Bears offer

Australia superstar Cameron Munster has rejected a lucrative offer from Perth Bears to become their marquee signing for 2027.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Munster has turned an offer worth around AU$1.5 million from Perth and looks set to stay at Melbourne Storm for the remainder of his NRL career.

The 31-year-old has played his entire career with the Storm, debuting in 2014 and going on to make 236 appearances in Melbourne colours.

In that time, Munster has registered 61 tries and converted 46 goals, but he had been linked with a move to the Bears as they enter the NRL in just over a year’s time.

However, Mal Meninga told The Daily Telegraph he would not be reuniting with his former Kangaroos charge at Perth.

“Cameron has indicated he is staying in Melbourne, that’s what the word is to us,” said Meninga.

“I don’t know much more, but I believe he is staying in Melbourne.”