Sinead Peach eyes more success after committing to York Valkyrie

SINEAD PEACH will be a York Valkyrie player until at least 2027.

The 27-year-old England international hooker and 2023 Women of Steel has penned a contract extension with the club who signed her from Castleford Tigers in 2021.

It comes two months after Peach hit the headlines when handed a four-match ban by the RFL for using unacceptable language and questioning the integrity of a match official.

The ruled her out of the Women’s Super League play-offs, in which York lost 12-8 at St Helens in the semi-finals.

Peach was a Grand Final-winning captain with Valkyrie in 2023, when St Helens were seen off in the showpiece match, but missed the 2024 campaign, when York retained the title, for the birth of her first child.

She was one of the first players to sign with the Valkyrie in 2023 when they became the first English club to offer professional contacts in the women’s game.

“I’m excited to re-sign,” said Peach, who has also played for Featherstone Rovers.

“This club feels like home and I’m grateful for the chance to go again with a group who push me to be better every day.

“I can’t wait to build on what we’ve started and make next season something special.”