RFL reach decision on Salford Red Devils fixture issue

SALFORD RED DEVILS will be part of next year’s Championship one way or another, it is hoped, after a HMRC winding-up petition was adjourned for a fourth time.

That has boosted confidence over the continuation of Rugby League in the city.

Other clubs have been waiting for clarity over the Salford situation – and the fixtures, with the format for the merged division being more complex than previously.

Despite supporter apathy towards what has been a disastrous regime so far, the current owners remain confident a resolution will be found, and have been in talks with coaches and players over signing for 2026.

If the current holding company is wound up, a phoenix club are likely to emerge.

Reports elsewhere that there have been three fixture drafts made up of 21, 20 and 19 teams – the third of those attributed to the struggles currently being experienced by Featherstone – are wide of the mark.

Instead, the RFL have confirmed that they are set to distribute a first draft of the fixtures for a 21-team, 26-round competition to “allow for feedback and any necessary amendments before release in the first week of December”.

The delay to Salford’s winding-up petition hearing has at least forced the RFL’s hand in terms of confirming they will have to be ranked as team number one in the fixture arrangements, regardless of whether the current version or a phoenix take to the field.

The reason for the adjournment remains a mystery. In a brief statement, Salford said: “We fully understand the continued uncertainty this situation brings for everyone connected with the club and sincerely hope for a positive resolution soon.”

There is currently no contingency plan in place if Salford, or another team, fail to make the start line.

Given the lopsided fixture list, if Salford were to withdraw, then some teams would play less games than others, which could then result in the Championship being ranked on a points per game basis.

Halfback or hooker Kai Morgan is the latest player to confirm his departure from Salford, joining Sheffield, while forward Joe Shorrocks has penned a deal at St Helens having ended last season on loan at Leeds.