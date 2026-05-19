Canada enter European competition and line up Scotland and Wales games

JOHN CAMERON, the President of the Canada Rugby League Association, has hailed his country’s inclusion in this year’s European Rugby League Under 19s Championships.

Canada have, as revealed in last week’s League Express, stepped up to replace the United States of America and will meet Norway, Greece and Ireland in the Shield competition in July at Font Romeu, France.

Cameron said: “Our Under 19s are the best thing to happen to the Canada Rugby League Association in years.

“Not only is it giving our men’s team, the Wolverines, a constant pipeline, but we’re also attracting talented players and volunteers. It has also helped field more matches for our domestic teams. I really need to thank our coaches Rhys Jacks and Stephen Lenahan on developing such a strong group of boys.

“More time on the pitch with more participants is our overall goal. This not only builds experience but attracts sponsor interest. It also makes for a more sustainable programme.

“This year we are recording constant activity across all fronts from youth to masters. More games and greater coverage including live streaming of almost all domestic games.”

The Under 19s team’s involvement in Europe highlights the busiest summer in Canada’s Rugby League history, with the men’s and women’s teams also making pioneering tours to Europe.

“Our teams are excited to head over, this is a big moment for the sport here,” said Cameron, who continued: “In order to get better and climb the rankings associated with that, we need to grow our domestic game, build our youth pipeline and get more varied international experience.

“Canada has a strong European connection as part of its modern founding, so culturally we have many similarities. Many of our players have European ancestry.”

The men’s Wolverines, who last played in Europe in September 2019, against Serbia, are setting the agenda by facing Norway on Thursday, July 2 in Lillestrøm, before meeting Scotland Bravehearts on Sunday, July 5 at Hawick. And, on Saturday, July 11, Canada take on Netherlands in Rotterdam. “All of the men’s nations are ranked above us so we’re not going to presuppose our performance, but usually unknown opponents on both sides will make for entertaining games,” reflected Cameron.

Meanwhile the women’s Ravens will face Wales in Neath on Sunday, July 19, and Scotland at Hawick on Saturday, July 25 for the final encounter of their trip. The Ravens beat Ireland to third place in the IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series in Canada last autumn; July’s games are therefore seen as an opportunity for Canada to measure themselves against the remaining Celtic nations. Cameron said: “One key focus for the Ravens – much like the Wolverines – has been building our development pipeline. Supporting that is our growing international talent which is actively involved in Super League now.

“Our women’s nationals this month in Vancouver is aligned to help identify some of this new talent, in order to involve them going forward.”

All five games will count for world ranking points as senior international matches.

Men’s fixtures

Thursday 2 July: Norway (at Vigernesjordet, Lillestrøm, 6.00pm).

Sunday 5 July: Scotland (at Hawick RFC, 3.00pm).

Saturday 11 July: Netherlands (at Rotterdamse RC Beekweg, Rotterdam, 2.00pm).

Women’s fixtures

Sunday 19 July: Wales (at The Gnoll, Neath, 3.00pm).

Saturday 25 July: Scotland (at Hawick RFC, 2.00pm).

Under 19s European Shield fixtures

Sunday 12 July: Norway.

Wednesday 15 July: Greece.

Sunday 18 July: Ireland.

All at Font Romeu, France.