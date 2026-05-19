New Castleford signing Damien Cook admits he was ‘filthy’ about St George contract call

NEW Castleford Tigers signing Damien Cook has revealed he was ‘filthy’ about St George Illawarra Dragons’ decision not to extend his contract at the NRL club.

The 34-year-old will be heading for pastures new at the end of the 2025 NRL season, with Cook having signed a two-year deal with Castleford.

That move raised a number of eyebrows given the fact that the former State of Origin and Australia representative is still playing consistent rugby league at the highest level.

But, Cook believes that the waiting game at the Dragons was a good opportunity to try something new and join Super League instead.

“Recruitment made it clear that they’re on the lookout for a couple of younger hookers,” Cook told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We asked a few times and sort of got the same response, so I had to let my manager know that we were going to have to look elsewhere and try and find something. Then next thing you know, Ryan Carr reached out.

“I just saw it as a really good opportunity to change it up, take the family over there and go on a bit of an adventure. Carry’s sold ‘Cas Vegas’ [a nickname for Castleford] to me.

“The best thing is that I’ve made a decision now, and I get to really enjoy this last year with the Dragons.”

Cook respected the business decision, but admits he was ‘filthy’ by the way it panned out after being interested in staying.

“I definitely respected the business side of the thing, but obviously because I was involved in it, emotionally invested in it, there were definitely a tough couple of weeks where I was filthy at the decision,” the 34-year-old continued.

“I obviously wanted to stay – you’d love to stay here. But the decision’s been made now and I’m actually really excited about it. I’m happy that the future’s been sorted and I can really rip in and do whatever I can to make sure this club finishes off the season well.”