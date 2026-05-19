Bradford Bulls winger tipped for shock England inclusion for World Cup

BRADFORD BULLS winger Ethan Ryan has been tipped to make the England squad for the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year by teammate Jayden Nikorima.

Nikorima, who returned from injury to help the Bulls see off Hull FC at the weekend, believes Ryan is ‘one of the best wingers’ in Super League after the winger performed an acrobatic finish for one of Bradford’s tries on Sunday.

Ryan has already represented Ireland previously, making his debut back in 2018 with two tries in five appearances for the Wolfhounds under his belt.

However, Nikorima, speaking in front of the Sky Sports cameras following Bradford’s 16-14 win over Hull, believes Ryan will be getting a call from new England boss Brian McDermott.

Nikorima said: “He’s a freak.

“That’s the reason why he’s one of the best wingers in the competition.

“I’m sure the England coach (Brian McDermott) will be knocking on his door and texting him come the back end of the year.”