Nathan Cleary pips Jarome Luai as Penrith Panthers beat Wests Tigers

WESTS TIGERS 14 PENRITH PANTHERS 18

TOM SMITH, CommBank Stadium, Parramatta, Sunday

THOMAS JENKINS’ hat-trick ensured Jarome Luai’s first meeting with his old team-mates ended in defeat.

Wests’ star recruit Luai and former halves partner Nathan Cleary went head-to-head, with the Penrith skipper’s goal-kicking proving the difference in the three-try-apiece contest.

The four-time reigning premiers had their full complement of Origin stars available, but it took vital tackles by Scott Sorensen and Lindsay Smith at the death to preserve the Panthers’ lead.

On the Tigers’ bench, exciting playmaker Latu Fainu returned from a two-month thumb lay-off and Charlie Murray made his NRL debut.

Wests denied Jenkins a long-range opener but there was no stopping him from the ensuing scrum, before a pair of ex-Panthers struck back to snatch the lead.

Luai kicked brilliantly for Starford To’a, then Sunia Turuva touched down in the left corner.

But Jenkins’ second on the stroke of half-time levelled things at the break.

A toenail stopped Casey McLean from claiming a spectacular go-ahead try in the corner, although Luai’s late hit on replacement Blaize Talagi gave Cleary an important penalty-goal.

Jenkins’ third in the left corner, followed by Cleary’s clutch sideline conversion, put Penrith up by eight before Jeral Skelton’s reply provided a grandstand finish.

But Sorensen’s desperate tackle on Jahream Bula, followed up by Smith, meant the Panthers clung on.

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Jeral Skelton, 6 Heath Mason, 7 Jarome Luai, 8 Terrell May, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Sione Fainu, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Tony Sukkar, 13 Alex Seyfarth. Subs: 14 Latu Fainu, 15 Jack Bird, 16 Kit Laulilii (not used), 17 Charlie Murray

Tries: To’a (19), Turuva (27), Skelton (70); Goals: Doueihi 1/3

PANTHERS: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Thomas Jenkins, 3 Izack Tago, 4 Casey McLean, 5 Brian To’o, 6 Blaize Talagi, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Moses Leota, 9 Mitch Kenny, 10 Lindsay Smith, 11 Scott Sorensen, 12 Liam Martin, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): 16 Luron Patea, 18 Brad Schneider, 19 Isaiah Papali’i, 21 Luke Garner

Tries: Jenkins (15, 40, 64); Goals: Cleary 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 10-10; 10-12, 10-18, 14-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Terrell May; Panthers: Thomas Jenkins

Penalty count: 7-6; Half-time: 10-10; Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski; Attendance: 17,708