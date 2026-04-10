St Helens dominate Catalans Dragons but progress comes at cost

ST HELENS 36 CATALANS DRAGONS 4

KASEY SMITH, BrewDog Stadium, Friday

ST HELENS stormed into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a dominant display over Catalans – but it came at a cost with two more added to the casualties list.

Paul Rowley’s side showed their intent from the outset, powering to a commanding victory after doing most of the damage in a dominant first half.

Catalans struggled to establish any real foothold as Saints built a four-score lead before the break.

Ironically, the greatest damage to Saints didn’t come from anything the Dragons produced. Instead, it was sheer misfortune that hurt them most – losing Jake Wingfield (knee) within the opening ten minutes, followed by Lewis Murphy (elbow) on the half-hour mark.

With only two points between these sides in the league, it was expected to be close, but on the pitch, the gap looked huge.

The hosts started with ferocious line speed and powerful carries, maintaining that intensity for most of the game while restricting Catalans to very little.

Catalans were far from polished – something they needed to be given how little possession they had – and repeatedly made handling errors close to the Saints line. It felt as though there was a lack of experience, or calmness, from the Dragons, who have recruited a much younger side this year.

Tristan Sailor gave the Saints a 2-0 lead early on with a penalty, before his side earned the first try soon after, with Daryl Clark at the heart of it.

The experienced hooker sparked into life at the right moment as a brief moment of hesitation at dummy-half, whether deliberate or accidental, drew the Catalans markers in to open up a gap. Clark spotted it, darted through, and then released Murphy down the wing who did the rest to finish in the corner.

Little went right for the Dragons and an incorrect play-the-ball inside their territory handed Saints opportunity to extend their lead. The ever-alert Clark was at the centre of it again as, close to the line, he nudged a kick for Sailor who collected and grounded for a 12-0 lead.

After a sixth penalty, Sailor converted to put St Helens three scores ahead just before half-time.

There was time for one more before the break and it arrived after a thunderous Alex Walmsley carry which left the Dragons scattered. Jake Davies got the try, twisting over to score.

Continued indiscipline from Catalans saw them cede further territory, and down to twelve men when Julian Bousquet was yellow carded for a high tackle, Saints took full advantage. Owen Dagnall, finding space out wide, cut inside and powered over.

In the driving seat, George Whitby grabbed another for Saints, capitalising on a slip from Tommy Makinson as he went to collect Jackson Hastings’ high kick.

Solomona Faataape restored some pride when he reduced the arrears, but it was little consolation for Catalans, who were woeful.

Saints had the final say when Whitby pounced on a loose kick that Nick Cotric failed to deal with inside his goal-line, two minutes from time.

GAMESTAR: Daryl Clark was a menace for Saints and he dealt Catalans a huge amount of damage.

GAMEBREAKER: The Jake Davies try, just before the break, meant Catalans would have had to produce something monumental in the second 40 to secure a spot in the last four.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The game was not blessed with many ‘wow’ moments, but Daryl Clark’s deft kick for Tristan Sailor’s try was well-worked.

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

5 Deon Cross

3 Harry Robertson

20 Lewis Murphy

17 George Whitby

31 Jackson Hastings

15 George Delaney

9 Daryl Clark

13 David Klemmer

16 Matt Whitley

18 Jake Wingfield

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

8 Alex Walmsley

21 Noah Stephens

24 Owen Dagnall

28 Jake Davies

18th man (not used)

30 Tom Humphreys

Also in 21-man squad

7 Jonny Lomax

– Oscar Knox

– Cole Marsh

Tries: Murphy (10), Sailor (18), Davies (38), Dagnall (51), Whitby (68, 78)

Goals: Sailor 5/7, Whitby 1/1

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

3 Nick Cotric

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

4 Solomona Faataape

2 Tommy Makinson

6 Toby Sexton

7 Lewis Dodd

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

19 Kruise Leeming

17 Romain Navarrete

20 Zac Lipowicz

30 Alexis Lis

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Satae

10 Julian Bousquet

12 Ben Condon

18 Harvey Wilson

18th man (not used)

24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

Also in 21-man squad

25 Lenny Marc

26 Ugo Tison

28 Léo Darrélatour

Tries: Faataape (75)

Goals: Sexton 0/1

Sin bin: Bousquet (41) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 20-0; 24-0, 30-0, 30-4, 36-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Daryl Clark; Dragons: Lewis Dodd

Penalty count: 10-3

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Aaron Moore