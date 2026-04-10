St Helens dominate Catalans Dragons but progress comes at cost

ST HELENS 36 CATALANS DRAGONS 4
KASEY SMITH, BrewDog Stadium, Friday
ST HELENS stormed into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a dominant display over Catalans – but it came at a cost with two more added to the casualties list.
Paul Rowley’s side showed their intent from the outset, powering to a commanding victory after doing most of the damage in a dominant first half.
Catalans struggled to establish any real foothold as Saints built a four-score lead before the break.
Ironically, the greatest damage to Saints didn’t come from anything the Dragons produced. Instead, it was sheer misfortune that hurt them most – losing Jake Wingfield (knee) within the opening ten minutes, followed by Lewis Murphy (elbow) on the half-hour mark.
With only two points between these sides in the league, it was expected to be close, but on the pitch, the gap looked huge.
The hosts started with ferocious line speed and powerful carries, maintaining that intensity for most of the game while restricting Catalans to very little.
Catalans were far from polished – something they needed to be given how little possession they had – and repeatedly made handling errors close to the Saints line. It felt as though there was a lack of experience, or calmness, from the Dragons, who have recruited a much younger side this year.
Tristan Sailor gave the Saints a 2-0 lead early on with a penalty, before his side earned the first try soon after, with Daryl Clark at the heart of it.
The experienced hooker sparked into life at the right moment as a brief moment of hesitation at dummy-half, whether deliberate or accidental, drew the Catalans markers in to open up a gap. Clark spotted it, darted through, and then released Murphy down the wing who did the rest to finish in the corner.
Little went right for the Dragons and an incorrect play-the-ball inside their territory handed Saints opportunity to extend their lead. The ever-alert Clark was at the centre of it again as, close to the line, he nudged a kick for Sailor who collected and grounded for a 12-0 lead.
After a sixth penalty, Sailor converted to put St Helens three scores ahead just before half-time.
There was time for one more before the break and it arrived after a thunderous Alex Walmsley carry which left the Dragons scattered. Jake Davies got the try, twisting over to score.
Continued indiscipline from Catalans saw them cede further territory, and down to twelve men when Julian Bousquet was yellow carded for a high tackle, Saints took full advantage. Owen Dagnall, finding space out wide, cut inside and powered over.
In the driving seat, George Whitby grabbed another for Saints, capitalising on a slip from Tommy Makinson as he went to collect Jackson Hastings’ high kick.
Solomona Faataape restored some pride when he reduced the arrears, but it was little consolation for Catalans, who were woeful.
Saints had the final say when Whitby pounced on a loose kick that Nick Cotric failed to deal with inside his goal-line, two minutes from time.
GAMESTAR: Daryl Clark was a menace for Saints and he dealt Catalans a huge amount of damage.
GAMEBREAKER: The Jake Davies try, just before the break, meant Catalans would have had to produce something monumental in the second 40 to secure a spot in the last four.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: The game was not blessed with many ‘wow’ moments, but Daryl Clark’s deft kick for Tristan Sailor’s try was well-worked.
MATCHFACTS
SAINTS
6 Tristan Sailor
2 Kyle Feldt
5 Deon Cross
3 Harry Robertson
20 Lewis Murphy
17 George Whitby
31 Jackson Hastings
15 George Delaney
9 Daryl Clark
13 David Klemmer
16 Matt Whitley
18 Jake Wingfield
22 Joe Shorrocks
Subs (all used)
8 Alex Walmsley
21 Noah Stephens
24 Owen Dagnall
28 Jake Davies
18th man (not used)
30 Tom Humphreys
Also in 21-man squad
7 Jonny Lomax
– Oscar Knox
– Cole Marsh
Tries: Murphy (10), Sailor (18), Davies (38), Dagnall (51), Whitby (68, 78)
Goals: Sailor 5/7, Whitby 1/1
DRAGONS
1 Charlie Staines
3 Nick Cotric
14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
4 Solomona Faataape
2 Tommy Makinson
6 Toby Sexton
7 Lewis Dodd
15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
19 Kruise Leeming
17 Romain Navarrete
20 Zac Lipowicz
30 Alexis Lis
13 Ben Garcia
Subs (all used)
8 Tevita Satae
10 Julian Bousquet
12 Ben Condon
18 Harvey Wilson
18th man (not used)
24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
Also in 21-man squad
25 Lenny Marc
26 Ugo Tison
28 Léo Darrélatour
Tries: Faataape (75)
Goals: Sexton 0/1
Sin bin: Bousquet (41) – late tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 6-0, 12-0, 14-0, 20-0; 24-0, 30-0, 30-4, 36-4
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Saints: Daryl Clark; Dragons: Lewis Dodd
Penalty count: 10-3
Half-time: 20-0
Referee: Aaron Moore