Canberra Raiders score match-winning try for the ages against Cronulla Sharks

CANBERRA RAIDERS 24 CRONULLA SHARKS 20

TOM SMITH, GIO Stadium, Thursday

SEBASTIAN KRIS completed a match-winning try for the ages as Canberra snatched victory from Cronulla in a thriller.

The Sharks equalised three times in the first half, before Nicho Hynes’ penalty-goal – following Hudson Young’s sin bin for a high tackle – poked the visitors’ nose in front.

But Canberra’s spectacular winner lit up GIO Stadium.

Tossing the ball around in search of an opening, Xavier Savage speared a kick that bounced perfectly for Kaeo Weekes, who offloaded to Simi Sasagi, who then found Kris for the sealer.

Englishman Matty Nicholson continued his impressive start to life down under, opening the scoring with a powerful close-range charge.

Mawene Hiroti strolled over for Cronulla’s reply, before back-rowers Young and Briton Nikora traded two tries apiece before half-time.

Young had Tom Starling’s boot and Kris’ deft offload to thank, whereas Nikora did it all himself – the first through brute strength, the second a brilliant grubber to himself.

After the restart, referee Todd Smith sin-binned Young for head contact, then another penalty against the outstanding Joseph Tapine handed Hynes an easy two points that seemed like it would be the difference as the clock ticked down.

But with less than 100 seconds remaining, the Green Machine clicked into gear for a last-gasp play that will feature on highlight reels for years.

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Matthew Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 10 Joseph Tapine, 9 Tom Starling, 16 Morgan Smithies, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Matty Nicholson, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 8 Josh Papalii, 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Simi Sasagi, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Nicholson (5), Young (23, 32), Kris (79); Goals: Fogarty 4/4; Sin bin: Young (58) – high tackle

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sam Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Mawene Hiroti, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Oregon Kaufusi, 11 Briton Nikora, 22 Billy Burns, 13 Cam McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Thomas Hazelton, 16 Toby Rudolf, 17 Tuku Hau Tapuha

Tries: Hiroti (9), Nikora (26, 39); Goals: Hynes 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12, 18-18; 18-20, 24-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Hudson Young; Sharks: Addin Fonua-Blake

Penalty count: 2-7

Half-time: 18-18

Referee: Todd Smith