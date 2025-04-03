England football legend to conduct Challenge Cup semi-final draw

THE Challenge Cup semi-final draw will take place at half-time of the last quarter-final tie on Sunday.

England football legend Stuart Pearce and pundit Kevin Brown will draw the balls during the BBC Two coverage of Warrington Wolves v St Helens, which kicks-off at 2.30pm.

Last month Pearce suffered a medical emergency on a flight back from Las Vegas after watching his beloved Warrington play there.

He spent five days in hospital and told ITV’s This Morning earlier this week: “They think it was just a virus that affected my heart.”