Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook set for secret meeting over potential shock coaching move

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has held a secret meeting over a potential shock coaching move.

Holbrook, who was axed as Gold Coast Titans boss late last month, has reportedly held a secret meeting with the Wests Tigers, the Daily Telegraph has claimed.

That has, in turn, fuelled the fire that current number one Tim Sheens is set to be moved on at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Wests chief executive, Justin Pascoe, was expected to meet with Holbrook late last week with the chief in Sydney, but the Tigers’ NRLW season launch ran over schedule which led to the meeting being postponed.

However, the meeting is still set to take place with Pascoe keen to get to know Holbrook more on a personal level, the Daily Telegraph continues.

Sheens is, of course, set to hand over the reins at the Concord club to Benji Marshall in 2025, but there are reports that this could be fast-tracked to 2024 with Holbrook potentially joining as second-in-command.

Holbrook has also met with the Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys about a potential role.