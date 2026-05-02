Canberra Raiders too strong for Gold Coast Titans

GOLD COAST TITANS 12 CANBERRA RAIDERS 28

CALLUM WALKER, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

CANBERRA, led by Simi Sasagi and Kaeo Weekes, proved too strong for Gold Coast on their own patch.

Sasagi was here, there and everywhere, and it was his double inside 13 minutes that sent the Raiders into a 12-0 lead.

Weekes, excelling in the halves, ran the Titans ragged at times and his superb break and finish left Gold Coast fullback Jayden Campbell clutching at straws.

Only at 16-0 down around the midway point in the first half did the home side manage to cross the line, a fine move ending with Phillip Sami dotting down in the corner.

But that proved to be a mere flurry as the Raiders made their prominence count in the second half, with Savelio Tamale notching a four-pointer on the back of a stellar attacking move.

Jojo Fifta did reduce the deficit to ten on 66 minutes after bombing a try early in the first half, but Sebastian Kris and the visitors had the final laugh.

It was probably apt that it was a Gold Coast attack that went awry, Beau Fermor attempting a short-side move before throwing the ball inside for Kris to intercept and gallop 60 metres.

That was the icing on the cake for Canberra for their fourth victory of the season.

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Sialetili Faeamani, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 AJ Brimson, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Lachlan Ilias, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Kurtis Morrin, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Chris Randall. Subs: 14 Oliver Pascoe, 15 Cooper Bai, 16 Moeaki Fotuaika, 17 Klese Haas, 18 Jaylan De Groot (not used), 19 Josh Patston (not used)

Tries: Sami (27), Fifita (66); Goals: Campbell 2/2

RAIDERS: 15 Daine Laurie, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Sebastian Kris, 4 Matthew Timoko, 5 Jed Stuart, 1 Kaeo Weekes, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Corey Horsburgh, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 12 Simi Sasagi, 17 Joe Roddy, 16 Morgan Smithies. Subs: 11 Ata Mariota, 13 Jayden Brailey, 14 Chevy Stewart, 18 Owen Pattie, 19 Jordan Uta (not used), 20 Ethan Alaia (not used)

Tries: Sasagi (5, 13), Weekes (21), Tamale (50), Kris (80); Goals: Sanders 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 6-16; 6-22, 12-22, 12-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jayden Cambell; Raiders: Simi Sasagi

Penalty count: 8-4; Half-time: 6-16; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 14,913