New Zealand Warriors tame Parramatta Eels

PARRAMATTA EELS 14 NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 36

CALLUM WALKER, CommBank Stadium, Saturday

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS registered their seventh win of the season with a comprehensive defeat of lowly Parramatta.

There was little sign of the six-try drubbing to come when Ronald Volkman crossed inside five minutes, but Leka Halasima’s four-pointer shortly after sent the Warriors on their way.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira got in on the act moments later before Dallin Watene-Zelezniak registered the visitors’ third for a 14-6 lead with the half-hour in sight.

Tanah Boyd added a penalty on the stroke of half-time, and the diminutive halfback, who also kicked four conversions, was on target again following the resumption when the Titans were found offside.

Will Penisini did reduce the deficit with a fine score, and when Volkman grabbed a second on the hour, the Eels were miraculously back to within just four points with a quarter of the game left.

But the Warriors weren’t to be denied yet another victory as three late tries ensured two points were taken home.

Jackson Ford crashed over with glee first of all before Khan-Pereira notched his second with ten minutes still to go on the clock.

And there was still enough time for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to dot down and consign the Eels to their sixth loss of the season.

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Brian Kelly, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ronald Volkman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Luca Moretti, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 12 Jack Williams, 18 Kelma Tuilagi, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs: 11 Charlie Guymer, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Saxon Pryke, 17 Dylan Walker, 19 Lorenzo Talataina (not used), 21 Teancum Brown (not used)

Tries: Volkman (5, 60), Penisini (45); Goals: Moses 1/3

WARRIORS: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Jackson Ford, 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Kurt Capewell, 13 Erin Clark. Subs: 14 Sam Healey, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jacob Laban, 18 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 20 Luke Metcalf (not used), 21 Kayliss Fatialofa (not used)

Tries: Halasima (14), Khan-Pereira (19, 70), Watene-Zelezniak (25), Ford (64), Tuivasa-Sheck (77); Goals: Boyd 6/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-14, 6-16; 6-18, 10-18, 14-18, 14-24, 14-30, 14-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: Kelma Tuilagi; Warriors: Jackson Ford

Penalty count: 3-8; Half-time: 6-16; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 16,657