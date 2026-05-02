Milestone man Matty Ashurst sees further improvements in Oldham

OLDHAM secondrower Matty Ashurst capped his 400th career appearance by kicking the final points in the 74-4 home win over Workington and quipped: “It’s good to keep my 100 percent record.”

It was a second goal of the season for the dependable 36-year-old, the first of a career which started in 2009 coming in the 58-0 win over amateurs Orrell St James in round two of the Challenge Cup, also at Bower Fold in Stalybridge.

The Wigan-born St Helens Academy product also scored a try against Workington as Oldham made it six league victories in succession, and added: “It was a good performance overall.

“There were phases where we were really clinical with the ball, but we were a bit scrappy at the start of the second half.

“At that stage we made a few errors and gave away too many penalties, and we need to better than that.

“We picked it up a bit towards the back end of the game, and the aim is to be more consistent within a match.”

Ashurst joined the 400 club on the same day as Goole prop Liam Watts and in the same set of fixtures as Super League duo Josh Charnley, of Leigh, and Paul McShane (York).

It was a 35th appearance for Oldham, who signed him ahead of last season, after 60 for Saints, 75 for the old Salford and 230 for Wakefield, whom he captained to Championship Grand Final glory amid a testimonial year in 2024.

Meanwhile Luke Forber touched down on his debut after signing from ailing North Wales.

It maintained a record of better than a try a game for the 27-year-old winger who has also played for Rochdale, and he said: “Hopefully I can bring a few more.”