Canberra Raiders withstand Newcastle Knights fightback to go top as Kalyn Ponga limps off

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 18 CANBERRA RAIDERS 22

CALLUM WALKER, McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday

CANBERRA withstood a second-half Newcastle fightback to go top of the NRL – if only overnight.

The Knights – and Queensland – will be sweating over the fitness of Kalyn Ponga who limped off late on with a leg injury as Newcastle’s comeback came too little, too late.

The Raiders were in fine form for the first hour, storming into a 16-0 lead half-time lead following a trio of scores from Simi Sasagi, Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange.

Credit to the hosts, who came roaring back immediately following the resumption when James Schiller crossed, but normal service was resumed on the hour as Jed Stuart – son of head coach Ricky – grabbed his second try in two games after Strange picked up a Jackson Hastings knock-on.

But the Knights weren’t about to give in easily and with Jermaine McEwen stealing a four-pointer from dummy-half, they were back to within just ten points.

And Schiller’s second effort five minutes from time, with Bradman Best supplying a great offload, really did put the cat amongst the pigeons, as Ponga converted to reduce the deficit to four.

But with Ponga leaving the field shortly after and Canberra’s defence on-song, the Raiders left Newcastle with two points.

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 James Schiller, 6 Jackson Hastings, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Tyson Frizell, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Phoenix Crossland. Subs (all used): 14 Brodie Jones, 15 Thomas Cant, 16 Jermaine McEwen, 17 Mat Croker

Tries: Schiller (50, 75), McEwen (65); Goals: Ponga 3/3

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Jed Stuart, 3 Matt Timoko, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Jamal Fogarty, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Simi Sasagi, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs (all used): 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Noah Martin, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Ata Mariota

Tries: Sasagi (16), Weekes (24), Strange (28), Stuart (58); Goals: Fogarty 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16; 6-16, 6-22, 12-22, 18-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: James Schiller; Raiders: Zac Hosking

Penalty count: 2-2; Half-time: 0-16; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 17,527