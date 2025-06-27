Castleford Tigers star set to see specialist following concussion worry as Danny McGuire gives damning Jason Qareqare update

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has revealed that Jason Qareqare will likely be out for the rest of the 2025 Super League season.

Qareqare suffered a serious hamstring injury in the Tigers’ narrow loss to Wakefield Trinity back in late April.

At the time, the Fijian international was given a four-month timeline, but McGuire has now explained that he would ‘prefer’ to see a fit Qareqare in pre-season instead of rushing him back for the end of the campaign.

“I’d be surprised to see him to be honest. I’d be more inclined to see him in pre-season if I’m being honest,” McGuire said.

On Cain Robb, who suffered a head knock whilst playing on loan for Salford Red Devils last weekend, McGuire revealed that the hooker will be out for longer than the usual concussion protocols and will need to see a specialist.

“He will have to see a specialist and might be out for a little bit of time,” McGuire said.

“It’s a bit disappointing that it didn’t work out how we planned it to but sometimes it happens.”

There is, however, good news on Fletcher Rooney as the Castleford boss gives a positive update on the fullback.

“I’m keen to have him in and around the team. He has worked really hard to get himself into this position,” McGuire said.

“Being smart, he probably needs a reserves game which there is at the back end of next week so he is not far off playing.

“He has been around the players and is in the squad this week but he will be introduced back next week.”