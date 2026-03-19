Canterbury Bulldogs sneak past Canberra Raiders

CANBERRA RAIDERS 10 CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 14

CALLUM WALKER, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Thursday

CANTERBURY did just enough to fend off Canberra in a rain-soaked capital.

The action was fast and frenetic from the off, with Savelio Tamale doing well to finish under pressure after just four minutes. Ethan Sanders converted expertly for a 6-0 lead.

However, the Bulldogs came roaring back almost instantly, a wonderful Stephen Crichton offload sending Connor Tracey on his way.

Crichton missed that conversion, but he was on target moments later when the Raiders were found guilty of a ball steal after Matt Burton had punted a superb 40/20.

Things got worse for the home side from the kick-off, too, Josh Papalii steaming into Max King with an arm across the head.

That indiscretion earned Papalii ten minutes in the sinbin, with Crichton adding another penalty around the midway point in the first-half for an 8-6 half-time lead.

Hudson Young bombed a certain try as the hour approached, but Jacob Preston had no problem dotting down on 71 minutes following a Lachlan Galvin break.

Crichton made it 14-6 with the boot, and, though Tamale grabbed a second off a Young pass, Canterbury held on for a priceless two points.

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Simi Sasagi, 4 Sebastian Kris, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Josh Papalii, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine (C), 11 Hudson Young, 12 Noah Martin, 13 Corey Horsburgh. Subs: 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Zac Hosking, 16 Ata Mariota, 17 Morgan Smithies, 18 Daine Laurie (not used), 22 Jed Stuart (not used)

Tries: Tamale (4, 74); Goals: Sanders 1/2

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Jacob Kiraz, 3 Enari Tuala, 4 Stephen Crichton (C), 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Max King, 9 Bailey Hayward, 10 Sam Hughes, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Jacob Preston, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs: 14 Kurt Mann, 15 Sitili Tupouniua, 16 Harry Hayes, 17 Josh Curran, 19 Sean O’Sullivan (not used), 20 Jake Turpin (not used)

Tries: Tracey (11), Preston (71); Goals: Crichton 3/4; Sin bin: Papalii (18) – dangerous tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-6, 6-8; 6-14, 10-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Hudson Young; Bulldogs: Matt Burton

Penalty count: 3-9; Half-time: 6-8; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 13,723