Bradford Bulls snap up Oldham forward Jack Ormondroyd

JACK ORMONDROYD has joined Bradford Bulls on a season-long loan from Oldham – with no recall option.

The 34-year-old spent six years at Salford Red Devils prior, making over 110 appearances whilst also enjoying two spells at Championship side Featherstone Rovers, sandwiching a stint at Leeds Rhinos.

With his registration being completed before today’s deadline, Ormondroyd goes straight into contention to feature against Huddersfield Giants at Odsal tomorrow night.

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “I have known Jack for a while now, firstly, as a person he’s a first class human being. He’s great around the group, he’s a senior player but a very good person in regards to his game.

“He’s big, he’s physical and over the years he’s learned how to manage his game better. He’s gained even more experience over at Oldham so I am really looking forward to bringing him into this group.

“He knows quite a lot of the group, we know what Jack can offer and we need to see the best version of Jack Ormondroyd. I’ve said numerous times I won’t rush bringing anybody in, it has to be the right person and Jack certainly fits the bill.

“I know him, he knows me, he knows the style of play and what I expect and he’s a very good Super League player. I am just really looking forward to getting him in a Bradford Bulls shirt and playing his best rugby again.”