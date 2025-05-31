Captain’s challenge ‘ruining the game’ says Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire

DANNY McGUIRE took aim at the captain’s challenge after his Castleford Tigers fell to defeat at Warrington Wolves.

The measure was introduced in Super League this season but McGuire feels the extra stoppages are affecting matches.

“I’m not a big fan of the captain’s challenge. I think it’s ruining the game, it’s stopping the game,” said the Tigers coach.

“I don’t think there’s any rhythm to a game now – it’s just stop-start all the time. I’m not a big fan.

“We’ve had some good initiatives in our game where we’ve tried to move it on and make it interesting, but I’m not a big fan of that one.”

Of Castleford’s defeat, McGuire added: “I thought it was a strange game.

“I’m really pleased with the effort, but obviously not the outcome. It’s always about outcomes, isn’t it?

“But I thought we did some really, really good things, especially with the ball. I thought we scored some really good tries and we were scrapping and fighting and battling at the back end there and showing real grit to stay in the game and finish strongly.

“We did some not-so-nice things with the ball in the early part of the game. We put ourselves under pressure.

“Overall I’m disappointed because we didn’t win. But again we’ve had loads of stuff not go right this week.

“Tom Amone out (with a head injury), (Joe) Westerman pulling out, then Alex Mellor – our captain and our leader – went off the field (and failed an HIA).

“And we’ve lost by ten points in the end there to a team that are going to Wembley next week.”