Salford Red Devils teen goes from decorating to Super League debut

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley was once again proud of how his team performed and never gave up until the final whistle against Wigan Warriors.

​Salford’s troubles have been well documented this season, but Rowley has never made excuses and the players continue to give their all to the cause.

​The Red Devils went down 46-6 on home soil against the champions, but they did manage to get over the line late on through young back Nathan Connell.

​“As always, they never gave in and there are some real positive things we can take from the game,” said Rowley.

​“They performed valiantly, but clearly there is a gulf in class on the pitch. I am not too proud to recognise that. It hurts to lose, but I have to take my hat off to the lads for continuing to put a shift in.”

​Rowley had to call in academy youngster Sam Hill for his first-team debut after Nene Macdonald went down ill in the week, and the Salford coach was delighted with what he served up.

​“I was really pleased to give him his debut and I thought he performed brilliantly,” said Rowley.

“Our team run was on Wednesday, and I think at half seven or eight o’clock, I rang him and told him to get out of his decorating gear and come down for his first training session. For him to turn in that kind of performance like that was fantastic.

“I was really pleased that Nathan Connell got over the whitewash at the end as that was just rewards for his performance. And the reception he got from the fans, I think the fans appreciated what he did and reflected the effort.”