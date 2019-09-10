Carl Ablett announces reitrement

Seven-time Grand Final winner Carl Ablett has confirmed he will retire at the end of the year.

The Leeds forward has decided to hang up the boots after a stellar career in which he also won two Challenge Cups and a couple of World Club Challenges.

2019 has seen Ablett struggle for fitness, not making a single appearance.

“To be sitting here after a full season not being able to pull on the shirt again is really tough,” he said.

“But it’s probably the right time to put time on the career and look forward to what is to come next.

“As a kid I used to come, sit on the wall and cheer on. I never thought I’d get to player 300 and odd times for the club. You try to reflect and it’s just really good memories.”