England Community Lions ease past Jamaica

ENGLAND COMMUNITY LIONS 38 JAMAICA 6

MOLLIE HOUGHTON, Pilkington Recs, Saturday

ENGLAND backed up the previous week’s 18-4 win over Scotland with a rather more emphatic victory over Jamaica.

There was, however, little between the sides midway through the first half.

The hosts opened with a try for Danielle Waters, with Demi Thomas adding the first of her three goals.

Jamaica levelled on ten minutes, Eleanor Tresize converting Makeda Lewis’ score.

England, however, nosed in front again four minutes later when Jasmine Wilson powered over, and touchdowns in the nine minutes before the break by Thomas and Sophie Banks helped establish a 20-6 interval lead.

Alyssa Courtney and Kaitlin Varley nipped over by the hour and Kayleigh Waller dotted down as the game entered the closing quarter.

Jamaica’s Maica Laing copped a yellow card with twelve minutes remaining for a dangerous tackle and, in her absence, Honey Oxtoby closed England’s account.

ENGLAND: Angel Bentley, Kasa Gaunavinaka, Sophie Banks, Jasmine Wilson, Demi Thomas, Olivia Grace, Ellie Costello, Jessie Hood, Abbie Singleton, Lisa Box, Hannah Watt, Katie Evans, Danielle Waters. Subs: Alyssa Courtney, Jade Smalley, Kaitlin Varley, Honey Oxtoby, Maddison Price, Hannah Quirk, Kayleigh Waller

JAMAICA: Gianna Noble-Cunningham, Makeda Lewis, Sophie Robinson, Taneisha Whalley, Darcey Price, Hannah McPherson, Elyse Royal, Natty Laing, Emily Bell, Sienna McPherson, Eleanor Tresize, Tahnika Talbot, Maica Laing. Subs: Tian Simms, Rhys Morgan, Kiera Bernard, Kaya-Jo Laing, Rose Johnson

Referee: Liam Breheny