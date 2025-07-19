Cartwright acknowledges Sezer’s brilliance

HULL FC coach John Cartwright felt the opening 10 minutes set the platform for victory as they put in a sterling performance to defeat champions Wigan Warriors 32-12 at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

After soaking up early pressure Hull broke out with two tries from Jed Cartwright and one from Aidan Sezer to lead 20-0 at the break.

Further tries from Jordan Rapana and Jack Ashworth secured a 32-12 success, but it was the start that impressed the coach.

“They (Wigan) really came to play,” said Cartwright.

“They are a champion side, and they were never going to go away.

“So to repel what they threw at us in terms of line breaks, it was pleasing. There was a lot of fatigue for that part of the game.

“To score tries from kicks often involves a bit of luck, but our pressure and our chase on the kicks was second to none.”

Cartwright highlight Sezer’s contribution, but also felt it was one of his side’s better team performances this season.

“His kicking game was great. His leadership was fantastic and defensively he was very strong. He controlled the game.

“Performance wise, it was probably as good as we have been so far.”